Joe Hendry Invokes Popular WWE Mantra In Making Case For TNA Gold

Joe Hendry feels he is in pole position to capture the TNA World Championship. The viral sensation has been dividing his time between TNA and "WWE NXT" of late, wrestling alongside Trick Williams within the NXT Championship picture, and annoying the former tag team champions. But he will also be among the five challengers for Moose's TNA World Championship defense at Slammiversary on July 20. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Hendry invoked a classic WWE trope, opining that him winning the title would be best for business.

"Sorry to everyone else, but I think me winning the TNA World Championship is absolutely what is best for business," he said. "It's what the fans want, and I think we're in an era where the fans are getting what they want. So I am going to go to Montreal and I will deliver what the fans want to see. I will become TNA World Champion. I really believe something special is happening right now, and I think I have what it takes to be the guy in TNA Wrestling. As amazing as our roster is, all the people in this match are unbelievable, but I really do feel this is my time. And I think that the fans feel that too."

There's no disputing Hendry's popularity, as he's become a focal point of both TNA and "NXT" through his contagious support spurred on by his viral entrance music. He might be looking at using that groundswell of popularity to become a double champion, considering his proximity to the NXT Championship currently held by Ethan Page.

