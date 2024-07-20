WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle On What It Would Take For Him To Return As A Manager

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has pursued several roles in wrestling since stepping away from a full-time schedule in the ring, such as onscreen General Manager and backstage producer. However, one role that the Olympic Gold Medalist has yet to embark on is the responsibility of being a manager for another talent. On "The Kurt Angle Show," the former WWE Champion went into detail about his level of interest in being a manager, explaining that both the story and money would need to be favorable for him to make a return. He also revealed which former WWE star he almost managed a few years ago.

"I'm happy doing what I'm doing but would I consider managing? Yeah, it would have to be the right thing, it would have to be the right deal, the right program, not only that but the money has to be right. I will tell you this, I feel a little badly about doing this but a few years ago, WWE wanted me to manage Matt Riddle and I was into it ... we would have had great chemistry, but it didn't happen unfortunately because they didn't offer me the right amount of money ... I mean not to say anything bad about the company, but it was like okay, I was kind of kicked in the nuts."

Earlier this year, Angle weighed in on the possibility of managing current WWE star Chad Gable due to the similarities they have in the ring and character-wise, but the "American Hero" stated WWE has yet to approach him about the idea, even though he would be interested.

