WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Is Befuddled By This Mentality In Pro Wrestling

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes never had the opportunity to win the AEW World Title in the four years that he competed in the company, but he has shared a mindset surrounding the promotion's top belt that he didn't appreciate. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," Rhodes expressed that several stars within AEW would approach him and state that they couldn't care less about becoming World Champion, which "The American Nightmare" thought was insulting.

"This is going to sound mean and it's okay if people take it as mean. When I was at AEW, a lot of talent would tell me, 'You know I'm not interested in being World Champion.' And I just say something polite and move on. In my mind, I wanted to be like get the F out, you are useless. That sounds so mean but like this is a competitive industry — maybe not competitive in the ways you see it — but you should want the most. At least that's how my mindset is."

Rhodes continued by explaining how he understands not everybody gets a fairy tale ending or has the opportunity to finish their story, but watching his co-workers be self-deprecating made the Undisputed WWE Champion realize that they were not focused on supporting themselves. This isn't the WWE star's only pet peeve, as Rhodes has been open about his sore spots from his time in AEW.

