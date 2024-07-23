WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Opens Up About High From WrestleMania 40 Win

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has reflected on his WrestleMania 40 main event title win against Roman Reigns, explaining that he reached a different level of elation and freedom after dethroning the "Tribal Chief." "The American Nightmare" has just surpassed over 100 days as champion and despite finishing his story, Rhodes still feels like his journey hopefully hasn't hit its peak yet.

Advertisement

Speaking with Diamond Dallas Page on his YouTube Channel "DDP YOGA," Rhodes went into detail about his feelings after defeating Reigns while also stating that the build going into WrestleMania 40 was phenomenal. That said, he hopes he can achieve more now that's he's finished his story.

"There's like a high that you want to get to and hit, and then there's a high you don't know about that's so beyond what you could have thought it would be, and that is where I found myself in the end of that match ... It was another level of feeling accomplishment and feeling pride and the work we had done ... I've said out loud a lot of times like 'We did this, we did that,' and I feel good because for so long I couldn't say that. And yeah, just the greatest feeling I didn't know existed ... If that's the peak it was a really exceptional build and run. I don't think it's the peak but that was special."

Advertisement

Rhodes also mentioned how Triple H asked him after WrestleMania if he'd finally come down from the high of defeating Reigns, which the Undisputed WWE Champion replied that he's been doing his best to focus on what's next. However, he described his win as the best fog that keeps following him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "DDP YOGA" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.