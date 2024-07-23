WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Names Dream Opponents

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has named five wrestlers he considers to be dream opponents. Speaking on "The Kurt Angle Show," "The American Hero" noted that he'd have loved to have faced a couple of legends, but that doesn't mean that he's overlooking contemporary stars.

Advertisement

"Looking back, Ricky Steamboat, even Macho Man; he was really good he was underrated as a worker because his character was so damn strong, but he could work. Guys today like Kenny Omega, I would have loved to wrestle Kenny, that would have been a great match but there are a lot of guys. Roman Reigns, I thought that Roman has proved to the world that he's one of the greatest of all time ... I love Will [Ospreay], yeah he's another one I would have loved to work with. Him and Kenny had this incredible match that I saw, it was unreal and I would have loved to work with both of them. Could you imagine a triple threat match with the three of us."

Angle also stated that he believes Kenny Omega and AJ Styles are still the two best wrestlers in the world today and expressed his appreciation to "The Best Bout Machine" for complimenting his work and watching his matches for inspiration. Unfortunately, those dream bouts look unlikely as Angle retired from in-ring competition at WWE WrestleMania 35 after losing to Baron Corbin in a six-minute match. Over the last five years, some fans and personalities have pleaded for Angle to return for one last match, as they feel that his retirement match was too short and underwhelming.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "One True Sport" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.