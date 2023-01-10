Kurt Angle Opens Up About Final WWE Match At WrestleMania 35

Kurt Angle wrestled his final match to date at WrestleMania 35, capping off an almost 20-year wrestling career that saw him win multiple World Championships in both WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling. At the event, Angle took on former United States Champion Baron Corbin, who had been a thorn in his side while Angle was the General Manager of "WWE Raw." While this wound up being the final match Angle competed in, that was not the original plan. Appearing on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," WWE Hall of Famer Angle revealed who he was originally positioned to wrestle.

"Vince decided to put Baron Corbin in Jason [Jordan's] position," Angle said. "I didn't know I was going to retire at WrestleMania, but I felt like I was losing a step. I wasn't able to be the Kurt Angle I expected myself to be, so, I decided I was going to retire at that WrestleMania against Baron. But, I called Vince, and I said, 'Listen, no disrespect to Baron. I love the kid, I think he's talented as heck, but I'd really love to wrestle John Cena' ... Vince said, 'You know what? No, because you're doing a program with Baron Corbin. You have to finish this program.'"

Following WrestleMania 35, Corbin entered a feud against Seth Rollins in hopes of winning the Universal Championship — however, he was unsuccessful. Angle addressed how he wishes Corbin would have been booked following his massive win at WrestleMania. "Baron is great," Angle said. "He's very talented, great on the microphone. He showed a lot of promise, so, I was just hoping they would've pushed him a lot harder after he beat me."

If you use quotes in this article, please credit The A2theK Wrestling Show and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription