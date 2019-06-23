WWE Universal Title Match: Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out first comes Baron Corbin. Corbin enters the ring and has Mike Rome give him a grand introduction. Out next comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a pop. Rollins waits with a steel chair and raises it in the air as Corbin watches from ringside. Fans boo as Corbin takes the mic to reveal his Special Guest Referee. Rollins takes a mic to interrupt and threatens to use his chair on whoever tries to come out and take his title as referee. Corbin goes on and introduces Lacey Evans as the referee for tonight's main event. Evans comes out in her referee gear, as Cole talks about how Evans lost to Rollins' girlfriend earlier tonight, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Evans hits the ring and gets in Rollins' face to talk trash as fans chant for The Man. Evans grabs the chair to take it and Corbin drops him to take advantage. Corbin with chair shots to Rollins now.

Evans finally takes the chair from Corbin as the bell rings. Corbin brings Rollins back in and plants him in the mat for a close 2 count. Rollins goes to the floor to regroup. Corbin drives Rollins back into the barrier and then sends him head first into the barrier a few times. Fans voice their displeasure at Corbin's referee choice. Corbin brings it back into the ring but Rollins rocks him and fires away with chops. Corbin runs out and back in the ring, leveling Rollins with a clothesline. Corbin keeps control and plays to the crowd for more boos. Evans insults Rollins.

Corbin misses a knee and Rollins looks to make a comeback now. Corbin counters and drops Rollins on his head with a big DDT. Fans have chanted for AEW and CM Punk during this match, among other chants. Corbin keeps control and takes Rollins to the corner for a superplex. Rollins fights back and sends Corbin to the mat. Rollins leaps and lands on his feet and Corbin rocks him with a right to the throat. Corbin drops Rollins once again to continue dominating the match. Fans boo Corbin and Evans some more.

Rollins finally drops Corbin with an enziguri but they both go down. Evans encourages Corbin to get up. Rollins and Corbin trade more shots in the center of the ring now. Evans warns Rollins. Rollins with a Slingblade and then a Blockbuster from the corner. Rollins clotheslines Corbin over the top rope to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes and dives, sending Corbin into the barrier. Rollins sends Corbin in and springboards at him with a knee to the jaw. Rollins goes on and covers for a pin attempt but Evans makes a really slow 2 count. Fans boo and Rollins isn't happy. Fans chant for Becky again.

Corbin dumps Rollins to the apron. Rollins tries to springboard in but Corbin rocks him in the nose, dropping him on the apron. Rollins counters on the apron and ends up nailing a huge powerbomb through one of the announce tables. Fans pop big. Rollins tells Evans to count Corbin out and she finally starts counting but she's taking her time. Evans calls Rome over and tells him to announce that there are now no count outs in this match. Fans boo.

Rollins goes back to Corbin and brings him in the ring. Rollins says Evans asked for it as he cranks up for the Stomp and fans chant "burn it down!" now. Rollins kicks Corbin and goes for the Stomp but Corbin rolls to the floor. Rollins runs for a dive but Corbin rocks him. Rollins with a big right hand now. Rollins goes on but Corbin decks him and chokeslams him on the apron. Corbin brings it back in for another chokeslam and a close 2 count. Corbin can't believe Rollins is still in it.

More back and forth between the two now. Rollins drops Corbin and goes to the top. Rollins nails a big Frogsplash but Evans makes another slow 2 count, blaming it on a shoulder injury. Fans boo Evans some more. Rollins stares her down and leaves the ring but Corbin hits him with steel chair shots as he approaches. Corbin rolls Rollins back in and delivers more chair shots, right in front of Evans as she watches. Evans finally asks Corbin nicely to give the chair up. Evans calls Rome over again and tells him to announce that this is now a No DQ match. The chants for Becky get louder. Corbin goes to drop Rollins onto a chair but Rollins unloads. Rollins with a Falcon Arrow onto the chair. Rollins holds the pin but Evans isn't even dropping down to count it. Fans boo her.

Rollins stops the pin and he looks like he's had enough. Rollins stands up and stares Evans down as she talks trash in his face. Evans slaps Rollins in the face. Rollins yells at her as she dares him to hit her. Evans saps Rollins again and kicks him low. Corbin tries to take advantage and Evans comes from behind with a low blow punch to Rollins. Corbin looks to put Rollins away with End of Days but here comes Lynch. Lynch rushes the ring and unloads on Evans as fans go wild. Becky sends Evans to the floor and leaps off the apron with a right hand. Lynch continues destroying Evans at ringside. Lynch with a Bexploder into the barrier. Referees run down to pull Becky off Evans.

Referee John Cone enters the ring to call the rest of the match and Corbin doesn't like it. Rollins takes advantage and counters End of Days, nails a superkick, then hits the Stomp for the pin to retain.

Winner: Seth Rollins

