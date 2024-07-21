Tony Khan Books Two ROH Women's Division Stars In Texas Death Match At Upcoming PPV

Ring of Honor will roll into Arlington, Texas, this coming Friday for its Death Before Dishonor event, and one match is bound to get bloody and honor the state. Diamante and Leyla Hirsch have both picked up one victory apiece in their ongoing rivalry, and they will now duke it out in a Texas Death Match to determine the winner at the upcoming show.

"After Thursday's brutal Lights Out fight made the tally 1-1, the score between Diamanté/Leyla Hirsch will be settled at ROH Death Before Dishonor in a TEXAS DEATH MATCH," Khan announced on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The pair's current rivalry stems from Diamante attacking Hirsch following a recent match on "ROH on HonorClub." Following the beat down, Hirsch bragged about Diamante not being able to beat her during the four times they'd competed against each other at the time. However, Diamante proved that she has what it takes after overcoming her opponent in the aforementioned Lights Out match. The Texas Death Match will also be hardcore rules, but it remains to be seen if Diamante can pick up another win against her opponent.

At the time of this writing, the Texas Death Match joins a card that includes Mark Briscoe defending the ROH World Championship against Roderick Strong and Queen Aminata challenging for Athena's ROH Women's World Championship. Elsewhere, Red Velvet will try to end Billie Starkz's ROH Women's World Television Championship reign, and more matches will undoubtedly be added to the show over the coming days. Sadly, Dalton Castle won't be in action, as Khan confirmed that the popular ROH star is injured.