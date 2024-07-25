Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Wants To Be Like WWE's Roman Reigns

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has yet to return since losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40. However, many fans believe that the "Tribal Chief" could resurface as a babyface instead of a heel when he decides to come back, which has led Eric Bischoff to comment on Reigns' possible upcoming return.

Speaking on his podcast, "83 Weeks," Bischoff explained that Reigns coming back as a babyface wouldn't be a bad idea as long as his character stays relatively the same, sharing that the "Tribal Chief" persona makes others, as well as himself, aspire to be like Reigns due to the confidence that he carries.

"One of the challenges that I used to have with Roman as a heel is that I didn't see Roman as a heel. I saw Roman as a guy I wished I was. I saw a guy that I aspired to; subconsciously, I wish I look like Roman Reigns. I wish I had that physique. I wish I had that ability in the ring professionally. I wish I could walk into a room and command the presence that someone like Roman Reigns commands, not because he's intimidating, because he has this look and the charisma to go with it ... If I was 14 years old right now, I'd be growing my hair along and painting my little goatee on."

Bischoff continued to say that the Reigns-led Bloodline storyline that transpired over the last four years has now become to template for efficient storytelling in the wrestling business. Furthermore, he believes his own grandson will hear stories about the Bloodline due to the impact Reigns and his family has had on the industry.

