Uncle Howdy Hits Sister Abigail On Chad Gable In Latest Wyatt Sicks WWE Raw Appearance

Chad Gable suffered his first Sister Abigail finishing maneuver at the hands of the Wyatt Sicks' Uncle Howdy on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." During Monday night's episode, Gable and his new pupils, the Creed Brothers, wanted to help Gable's "former pupils" of the Alpha Academy's Otis, Akria Tozawa, and Maxxine, after they teamed up with The New Day's Xavier Woods and had a celebration with Woods during Monday's episode. Gable has been terrorized since their main roster debut of the Wyatt Sicks, due to him turning his back on his "family."

Advertisement

On Monday, in the middle of the ring, Gable and the Creeds stated they wanted to help the Alpha Academy, specifically Otis. Gable, however, ran down Otis, and said his former pupil should do the right thing and join him. Otis said "no," and Gable called him and "idiot" before the teams started beating each other down.Gable handed the Creed Brothers a set of chairs, before stepping back, and the lights in the arena went down before the ominous tones of the Wyatt Sicks began, targeting the bully Gable once again.

The smoke within the ring started, heavily, the the Wyatt Sicks headed down the ramp toward Gable and the Creeds. Uncle Howdy, Dallas' character, surprised Gable in the middle of the ring and hit him with his late brother's finisher, Sister Abigail.

Advertisement