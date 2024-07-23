AEW Broadcast Partner Warner Bros. Discovery Makes Bid To Stay In Business With The NBA

AEW's broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery, announced that it intends to match an offer to secure a new media rights deal with the NBA.

TNT Sports, owned by WBD, has aired the basketball league for over four decades. But reports emerged earlier this month that the NBA was close to moving on with Amazon, NBC, and ESPN. As per the terms of their current deal, WBD retained the right to match what was on offer, and thus, announced on Monday that it would be doing so. "The New York Times" has reported that the offer WBD intends on matching is the one tabled by Amazon, an 11-year package valued at $1.8 billion per annum, although the NBA is still expected to want to proceed with the new deal. There is an expectation that the matter may have to be resolved legally as it appears to go against WBD's contractual right emphasized in the announcement made on the matter.

"In an effort to continue our long-standing partnership, during both exclusive and non-exclusive negotiation periods, we acted in good faith to present strong bids that were fair to both parties. Regrettably, the league notified us of its intention to accept other offers for the games in our current rights package, leaving us to proceed under the matching rights provision, which is an integral part of our current agreement and the rights we have paid for under it," TNT Sports' announcement read. "We have reviewed the offers and matched one of them. Our matching paperwork was submitted to the league today. We look forward to NBA executing our new contract."

An NBA spokesperson reportedly told "The Athletic" that the league is currently reviewing the offer. Amazon has declined to comment.

