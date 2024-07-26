Kurt Angle Opens Up About Former WWE Talent Gable Steveson

Former WWE superstar and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has joined the Buffalo Bills, mimicking Brock Lesnar's jump from the world of pro wrestling to professional football.

On the latest "Kurt Angle Show," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said it made sense that Steveson would be following in Lesnar's footsteps.

"I'm not surprised. Kid's a super athlete," Angle gushed. "You think Brock Lesnar is an athlete? This kid might be a better athlete than Brock Lesnar. That's very difficult for me to say."

Angle has a long-running respect for the now-disgraced former WWE Champion, who is currently entangled in Janel Grant's civil suit against Vince McMahon and various parties for abuse and trafficking during her employment under McMahon, which federal investigators recently took over.

"[Gable Steveson], he's so diverse," Angle said. "He's fast. He's athletic. I've seen him do backflips just standing there."

The former WWE Champion called Steveson a "once in a lifetime" talent and even shared a story about meeting him. Steveson apparently told Angle that he looked up to him and that not only did he want to be like Angle, but he hoped to be better than the Olympic gold medalist someday. "What an a****le thing to say," Angle chuckled. "I said, 'Well, good luck, man.'"

Steveson was released from WWE earlier this year after not making the progress that the company would've liked. He was initially brought in with great fanfare, only to go unutilized for much of his tenure, outside of a middling feud with Baron Corbin. Like Lesnar, Steveson also has an abuse case hanging over his head, as he was the subject of allegations of assault in 2019.