AEW's Dustin Rhodes Wants People To Stop Using This Bit Of Wrestling Jargon

The term "Jobber" is a word often used within the wrestling community to describe a performer whose sole purpose is to enhance another talent, implying they are a wrestler that loses on a regular basis. In today's wrestling the term has mostly been uttered in a negative light, and AEW star Dustin Rhodes has spoken out against using the word, requesting that fans and wrestling media alike think wisely before calling somebody a "Jobber." Rhodes took to social media to kindly ask everyone to refrain from using the term, and explained why calling a wrestler a "Jobber" can be highly insulting.

"Please stop using the term "Jobber". It is extremely disrespectful to everyone who is putting their bodies on the line each week. All of us are "Enhancement Talent". We enhance each others careers. Show compassion to everyone that steps in this business and works hard enhancing others."

Rhodes recently debunked a rumor surrounding his AEW contract status that suggested he'd be leaving the company later this year. The veteran took to X last week to reveal that his contract expires in September, and he has no plans of retiring just yet. He also mentioned that what's most important to him is being able to call it quits on his own terms, and putting his family first before anything else.

