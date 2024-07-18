Dustin Rhodes Addresses Discussion Surrounding AEW Contract Status

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has debunked a recent rumor which said that he is going to leave AEW later this year.

Rhodes refuted a recent post on social media that said that his AEW contract will expire in September and that he's looking to leave the promotion. The veteran star confirmed that his contract will expire in a few months, but rejected claims that he will leave AEW. He said that he is having his best matches currently and that he doesn't intend to stop anytime soon. Rhodes also added that he would want to leave AEW and pro wrestling on his own terms.

"Wrong! Jeeze guys, do better. Yes my contract is up in September, and No, I am absolutely NOT DONE. Having the best matches of my life and hopefully, God willing I will get to retire on my own terms, respected with a full heart. Hopefully Negotiations go well because I am damn worth the world. The only things that matter to me are: taking care of my family first and foremost, and finishing up when I am ready, and how I envision my retirement. So hold off guys, This biz is my life and I love doing it for you, while still having fun and able. #KeepSteppin and thank you all for your continued love and support!🤘🏼❤️"

Rhodes, who has been a part of AEW since its inception in 2019, has wrestled sporadically this year, with his last match coming against Jack Perry on "AEW Dynamite" in June. Earlier this year, the former Goldust disclosed that he sees himself wrestling for two to four years, which means that he will be nearing 60 when he calls time on his Hall of Fame career. Rhodes attributed his longevity in the pro wrestling business to his sobriety as well as his love for the business.