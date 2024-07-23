Video: Former WWE Star Dijak Looks Back On Vicious Chair Shot From Cody Rhodes In ROH

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had a number of memorable moments during his time as a free agent in the late 2010s. From his reign as ROH World Champion, to hosting the inaugural All In event in 2018 with The Young Bucks, as well as his numerous trips around the world carving out his own legacy away from WWE. One of those moments took place during a match in 2017 against now former WWE star Dijak, who recalled the time Rhodes hit him with such a vicious chairshot, even the hardest-skinned wrestling fans on the internet winced in horror.

Advertisement

What a wild chairshot to @DijakFYE by Cody Rhodes 😳 pic.twitter.com/gNI26YuRt9 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) July 23, 2024

"I told him, and this is a direct quote and I'll remember it because he said it a lot of times after, I told him 'I want you to be Barry Bonds and just swing away,'" Dijak said on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "He was like 'okay if that's what you want.' The most viral video of it was like a fan holding a grainy cell phone camera because it was back in 2016 or 2017, and the fan's like screaming like 'OOOH!'"

After ROH fans saw him almost get his face caved in at the 2017 Undisputed Legacy event, Dijak would get a measure of revenge a month later when he picked up a win over Rhodes at Blitzkrieg! Pro's Ruby Soho event. The two men would feud over the Northeast Wrestling Heavyweight Championship throughout the summer of 2017, with Rhodes beating Dijak on the two occasions they wrestled, before being dethroned by Flip Gordon at the end of the year. Dijak was unable to get any revenge on Rhodes during his WWE run as the two never crossed paths, and since he is now out of WWE, it's unlikely that he will ever get to return the favor of hitting Rhodes in the face with a chair as if he was Barry Bonds.

Advertisement