Cody Rhodes On His Time In Bullet Club: 'We Were Able To Change The Wrestling World'

Cody Rhodes was a member of BULLET CLUB between December 2016 and January 2019. During his time with the game-changing stable, which was created in New Japan Pro-Wrestling by Prince Devitt – WWE's Finn Bálor – in 2013, "The American Nightmare" became the ROH World Champion, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion with then-BC members Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Rhodes recently reflected on his time in BULLET CLUB during an interview about the group's 10th anniversary with Sports Illustrated.

"That group was known for kicking people's ass and being volatile, but what I'll always remember is the friendships," Rhodes said. "That's the time in my life when I created a bond with three guys [former BC members Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks] that will never be shaken. Because of Bullet Club, we were able to change the wrestling world. I never would have got that without Finn Bálor, and I never would have reached that level without the Bullet Club. I am very grateful for the Bullet Club."

Rhodes' time in BULLET CLUB ultimately provided him the opportunity to rebuild and redefine his character following his tenure as Stardust in WWE, which he recently described as a "rock bottom moment" in his pro wrestling career. After leaving BULLET CLUB, Rhodes embarked on a journey with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, becoming an on-screen talent and an executive with his friends Omega and The Young Bucks. Rhodes left AEW in 2022 and rejoined WWE. The 37-year-old is now considered a key character in the promotion, which resulted in him winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match and headlining the second night of WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.