WWE Star Logan Paul's Prime Hydration Facing Lawsuit From U.S. Olympic Committee

WWE star and social media influencer Logan Paul is no stranger to controversy, and the latest scandal involving Paul has to do with his drink company, Prime Hydration. The New York Times is reporting that the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has filed a lawsuit against Prime, alleging that the company has been using official words related to the Olympics without permission, specifically the terms "Olympic," "Going for Gold," and "Team USA."

The drink in question is a Prime flavor sponsored by Olympic Gold Medalist Kevin Durant, which uses the Olympic terms on the label to cite the basketball player's qualifications. As a result, the U.S. Olympic Committee is accusing Prime of trademark infringement and asking for all of the profits made from the drink in question, along with additional damages worth millions.

The report states that an attorney for the Olympic Committee got in touch with representatives for Prime Hydration earlier this month, demanding that the drinks be taken off the shelf. However, the lawsuit alleges that the company continued to ship the products out and even featured the drink on social media.

Part of the reason behind the Olympic Committee filing a lawsuit is because of a deal between the Committee and soft drink corporation Coca-Cola, which paid a large amount of money for exclusive rights to use the Olympic branding. Prime's use of that branding therefore damages the deal with Coca-Cola as well as the potential for future Olympic branding partnerships.

Prime Hydration was founded in 2022 by Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI. The drink has already been the subject of controversy due to its high levels of caffeine, with officials worldwide taking issue with the fact that the drink often seems marketed to children. Additionally, the company has been in legal trouble over allegations of dangerous chemical substances, known as PFAS, present within Prime bottles.