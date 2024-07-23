Will Ospreay Gave Gift To Young Fan After Viral AEW Dynamite Moment With MJF

On last week's "AEW Dynamite," MJF was successful in defeating Will Ospreay for the International championship, however during the match a seven year old girl by the name of Mia Liszewski interfered by punching MJF while both men were battling in the crowd. Both Mia and her father Stan Liszewski made an appearance on KATV in Arkansas the next day to reveal that after "Dynamite" went off the air, Ospreay gifted Mia one of his shirts backstage to thank her for the help.

"As you can see, he gave her one of his shirts and she's wearing it. It was a spur of the moment thing, he saw somebody cheering on right next to him and put MJF in a little reverse hold and was like jump on in, it happened so fast, I wasn't going to tell her no. So I was just like go for it, and the whole crowd cheered her on." In addition to Ospreay gifting Mia a new shirt after the show, she also became an overnight sensation, as the video of her hitting MJF generated over 10 million views on her father's "X" account in just six days. "Yes that was my 7 year old kid who just punched MJF on live TV."

Yes that was my 7 year old kid who just punched MJF on live TV @AEW #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/V8tVsD2h35 — stan (@stanthraxx) July 18, 2024

MJF is set to address his championship victory over Ospreay on this week's upcoming "Dynamite" episode, after defeating "The Aerial Assassin" in just under an hour.