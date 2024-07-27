Liv Morgan Shows Appreciation For WWE Women Who 'Paved The Way'

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has named several WWE Hall of Famers as well as others who she credits for paving the way for women's wrestling, and also shared how appreciative she is to perform in front of those who came before her. Speaking with "Good Karma Wrestling," Morgan expressed how proud she is that women's wrestling has continued to excel in the last several years, while also being grateful that the legends who came before her are being represented properly, and hopes they are impressed with the work rate of the women in the industry today.

"This is all because of them, we don't get to where we are now without Trish and Lita and Molly Holly and Jackie and Ivory and Chyna, all the amazing women that paved the way for us, like this doesn't exist without them. So I'm sure that they're proud that their work meant something, and that it continues to blossom into the women's division that we have today, and the women's division that we'll have in 10 years."

Morgan will be walking into her third title defense against Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam on August 3, where "Mami" will have her first opportunity at regaining the championship that she never lost after vacating it earlier this year due to injury.

