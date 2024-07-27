WWE's Cody Rhodes & LA Knight Discuss Impact Of Body Types In Pro Wrestling

Professional wrestling has always been an industry built largely around physical aesthetics, though athleticism and charisma are major components as well. However, the discussion around body image has grown increasingly fraught in recent years, including within wrestling. WWE stars Cody Rhodes and LA Knight touched on the topic during their conversation on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," with both agreeing that, while physique is important, there is a lot of nuance to the conversation.

"About a talent that I knew at another company, I had said, 'They're growing into their body and that's cool to see,'" Rhodes said. "I remember people thinking that it was a toxic outlook, and ... because I always want to educate myself, I started thinking like, 'Is that [true]? Is my mindset toxic?'"

Growing up as the son of Dusty Rhodes, Cody knew that wrestlers could come in "all shapes and sizes." However, if one didn't fit the standard look of a pro wrestler, then Rhodes believed that they had to have something that set them apart. While many think that Dusty's weight was what made him stand out, Cody believes it was the combination of that look with what he could do in the ring and on the microphone.

