WWE's Cody Rhodes & LA Knight Discuss Impact Of Body Types In Pro Wrestling
Professional wrestling has always been an industry built largely around physical aesthetics, though athleticism and charisma are major components as well. However, the discussion around body image has grown increasingly fraught in recent years, including within wrestling. WWE stars Cody Rhodes and LA Knight touched on the topic during their conversation on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?," with both agreeing that, while physique is important, there is a lot of nuance to the conversation.
"About a talent that I knew at another company, I had said, 'They're growing into their body and that's cool to see,'" Rhodes said. "I remember people thinking that it was a toxic outlook, and ... because I always want to educate myself, I started thinking like, 'Is that [true]? Is my mindset toxic?'"
Growing up as the son of Dusty Rhodes, Cody knew that wrestlers could come in "all shapes and sizes." However, if one didn't fit the standard look of a pro wrestler, then Rhodes believed that they had to have something that set them apart. While many think that Dusty's weight was what made him stand out, Cody believes it was the combination of that look with what he could do in the ring and on the microphone.
LA Knight Discusses Body Image & Effort In Wrestling
While some wrestlers might look up to performers like Dusty Rhodes with good intentions, both Cody Rhodes and Knight see negative repercussions among younger performers. Knight stated that he's met wrestlers who were under the impression that people like Dusty didn't put effort into their presentation, but the WWE star said they are mistaken about that.
Additionally, Knight pointed out that it's difficult for anyone to find success in the wrestling business, and not keeping in shape will only make it more of an uphill battle. The WWE star feels that a roster can only support a few performers who don't fit the mold of a typical wrestler. According to Knight, professional wrestling is an extension of Hollywood, and there is a certain expectation of performers' looks that don't apply to average people.
"We're like superheroes, in a way — superheroes and supervillains," Knight continued. "And superheroes and supervillains don't look like slouches. And that's no offense to anybody. I'm not saying don't love those people. Those people deserve all the love in the world as far as their personal lives and everything, but if you're talking about excelling at something that most people cannot do, then you have to put in the effort to do the thing."