WWE's LA Knight Discusses Appreciating His Success

LA knight recently joined Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on the newest edition of "What Do You Want To Talk About" where the former Million Dollar Champion addressed his rise to stardom in WWE as well as his appreciation for those who have helped him along the way.

"'I'm so used to being on the outside looking in," Knight admitted, "where I'm constantly in that fight mode, I almost have to like remind myself, hey, you're there at this point. And that's not to say, relax in the sense of like take it easy, you don't have to put in the effort, but relax in the sense of you don't have to always be rare and I'm ready to go ... I am incredibly appreciative and satisfied in that regard, where it's like, now I can have fun and kind of give back."

Knight said he was thankful to have finally made it to WWE, even though he initially struggled to make an impact. Knight also shared that he'll be taking five of his best friends to Las Vegas and that he'll be paying for the entire trip as a thank you to his closest companions who have helped him throughout his career both physically and emotionally.

The former TNA World Champion's road to WWE hasn't been easy, he spent most of his career wrestling on the indie scene as "Eli Drake" until he finally began wrestling in "NXT" at the age of 38 and eventually made it onto the main roster in 2022.

