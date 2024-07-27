TNA's Ash By Elegance, FKA Dana Brooke In WWE, Details Her Reverse Wrestling Journey

Former bodybuilder Ash By Elegance, known to WWE fans as "Dana Brooke," came up through the bodybuilding ranks with what she describes as a "hustler" mentality, and immediately signed with WWE, learning wrestling there as opposed to the independent scene. After Ash's release in 2023, the former WWE 24/7 Champion has had to learn about the world outside of WWE. In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," Ash said that it was important to know one's role in the independent wrestling world.

"You have to present yourself in the way you want to be utilized," Ash said. "You can be a star somewhere [other than WWE] if you apply yourself and never give up."

The former bodybuilder had no knowledge of how big the wrestling world was outside of WWE and now finds herself learning the ropes that many learn in their wrestling infancy during her time as a former WWE talent.

"They start with an indie promotion, they start with a TNA and they're trying to climb and climb and climb and they might not ever get there. I was there and came off and was very surprised by the land of opportunity," Brooke said, crediting her "hustler" mentality for helping her swim instead of sink in her post-WWE career. "It's just believing in yourself and knowing that you have a lot to give and a lot to offer."

Ash was released in September 2023 and debuted not long after her no-compete clause ran out in January at TNA's Hard To Kill PPV. She isn't just in TNA Wrestling, she's also wrestled for independent promotions and is currently the World Series Wrestling Women's Champion.