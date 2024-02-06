Ash By Elegance, Formerly Dana Brooke, Explains Why WWE Release Was A Blessing

After a decade with WWE, Ash By Elegance's (formerly Dana Brooke) time with the company came to an end last year when she was released. However, the former 24/7 Champion didn't wait long to get back out there, debuting for TNA at the Hard to Kill event, which is an opportunity she feels blessed to have. "I cannot wait to get the ball and run with [it]. For 12 years, the perfect word would be comfortable," she told "Distortion Media." "I was comfortable in a position, I felt like I couldn't really control my own destiny, with TNA I am given an opportunity to really show the world who I am, the potential that I feel I haven't tapped into yet."

Ash has yet to make her in-ring debut for TNA, but she believes she's capable of hanging with the current knockouts division, which she described as, "the best of the best." It also provides her with the opportunity to showcase herself in a new way, and she's been open about wanting to give people a look at who she really is, with Jordynne Grace being high on her list of people she's excited to work with.

"I cannot wait to go out and show the world what I can do," she said. "It's definitely a different side of me, I kind of want to leave that old character in the past and bring out something new and elegant and fun, a totally different character, a totally different look, and bring elegance and class and sass to the ring.

