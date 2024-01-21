Ash By Elegance, Former Dana Brooke In WWE, Shares Who She Wants To Work With In TNA

Following her exit from WWE, Ash By Elegance — formerly known as Dana Brooke — has now signed on to TNA Wrestling. With her move to TNA, Ash recently expressed her hope to show wrestling fans a different side of her. In addition, Ash has also set her sights on the Knockouts Championship — a title that is now held by Jordynne Grace. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Ash spoke about the possibility of wrestling Grace, revealing that "The Juggernaut" has been on her radar for a while.

"I love Jordynne, I have watched her actually. People say, 'Oh, she probably doesn't watch other different wrestling promotions.' I've had my eye on Jordynne because of her fitness background and seeing where she started and how she is now, she's a powerhouse," Ash said. "People would refer to me, back in the day, as Beth Phoenix, as a powerhouse, but Jordynne is the definition of a powerhouse. She's strong. She is athletic. She has a beautiful build to her. I definitely would love to share the ring with her 100% in the future, but I definitely want to get through a couple other girls to earn that title shot. I want to show the world that I can do it and work myself up to that level."

Prior to making her TNA debut at the Hard To Kill event, Ash held conversations with some of her former WWE colleagues, including Trinity and Mickie James, as she weighed her options during free agency. In recalling their discussions, Ash noted that both Trinity and James reassured her that TNA Wrestling would be the right place to bring out her true potential. With WWE in her rearview mirror, Ash will now officially begin her journey in TNA.

