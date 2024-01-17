Former Dana Brooke Discusses Transitioning To TNA Character Ash By Elegance

Last weekend at TNA Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, former WWE Superstar Dana Brooke made her debut in the promotion as Ash by Elegance. The new TNA star was in the crowd watching the Knockouts title match intently, but also showing off her new persona, a different character than what fans were used to seeing when she was in WWE.

While on the latest "Busted Open Radio," she opened up about the new gimmick.

"Ash By Elegance is a different side of me," said Brooke. "I try to live my life, every single day as being super elegant. Elegant is a word that has a variety and multiple meanings to it. It's classiness, it's elegant, it's beautiful — it just means so much. I'm definitely going to bring that element into the ring and show everyone what class and elegance really means."

The former WWE star added how being elegant is "natural" for her and that the Ash by Elegance persona was her "true self."

"It feels, honestly, natural," said Ash by Elegance. "That's something that I wanted to be is natural. I want to be who I am every single day. I don't want to play a character for many many years. I was definitely given different roles and I would take the ball and go with it and run with it. This is an opportunity to brace my true self, I believe and bring it to the ring. It truly feels amazing.

She also stated that TNA and the Knockouts division will be the perfect fit for her as she will be able to showcase her true potential. Brooke was released from WWE on September 21, bringing to an end her 10-year association with the promotion.

Please credit Busted Open Radio when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription