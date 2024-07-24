AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Chalks Mariah May's Attack On Toni Storm Up To One Thing

The grotesque beating of "Timeless" Toni Storm by her former protégé Mariah May will go down as one of the most violent betrayals in wrestling history, especially considering that many people are still talking about it weeks after the initial incident. May has since made it known that AEW will now be "All About Mariah," vowing to take the Women's World Championship from Storm when the two finally meet one-on-one at All In on August 25.

Fans are yet to see Storm in any capacity since the initial attack, and no one has heard anything from her. However, someone who arguably knows Storm better than anyone is fellow AEW star Deonna Purrazzo, who had an intensely personal feud with her at the start of 2024 as Purrazzo tried to find what she believed to be the real Storm within the "Timeless" character. On "Busted Open Radio," Purrazzo was asked about May's attack on Storm, and while she saw it as an attack that was indeed coming, this will hopefully motivate her former best friend into becoming the person that Purrazzo knew many years ago.

"I think karma is a you know what," Purrazzo said. "That's what happens when you are distracted, that's what happens when you're so self-absorbed you don't see what's going on around you, and as graphic and as intense as it was to watch, I know Toni Storm. I know the Toni Storm that was my best friend for years, and years, and years, and I feel like this isn't the last you've seen of her. She's going to come back a different Toni Storm when she comes back, ready to face Mariah, and that's going to be a completely different Toni Storm that we've seen for the last year."

