AEW's 'Timeless' Toni Storm Has Harsh Words For Deonna Purrazzo

"Timeless" Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo at AEW Revolution. The two women have known each other for many years, with Purrazzo noting on multiple occasions that the Storm she sees in 2024 is not the woman she shared the ring with in Japan, or the woman she got a matching tattoo with. The attempt to get under the champion's skin hasn't gone unnoticed as Storm recently had some harsh words for her challenger during her appearance on "Talk is Jericho."

"That b***h," Storm said. "She storms in here demanding a title match because she used to be my friend, and yes that is true. We had many a wonderful time together in Japan. We lived together, on the floor...but as time goes on people drift apart, people move away, people become more successful than others."

Storm claimed that Purrazzo came to AEW to get a slice of the "Timeless One," but she isn't about to let that happen, stating that her opponent shouldn't be using their jump to the front of the line. "I have had many friends in this business, all of them less talented than me," Storm added.

Regarding Storm's singles record against Purrazzo, the champion is currently undefeated against her, defeating "The Virtuosa" in matches for both STARDOM and WWE as part of the "NXT UK" brand. However, that could all change when they collide at AEW Revolution next month.

