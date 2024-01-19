AEW's Deonna Purrazzo Gets Candid About Her Time In WWE's NXT

Prior to debuting in AEW, Deonna Purrazzo previously wrestled all across the world, including a stint within WWE. Purrazzo started working out at the WWE Performance Center in July 2018 and was released less than two years later in April 2020. Appearing on "Talk Is Jericho," Purrazzo went into depth describing her experience with the company's developmental brand.

"It was bad," Purrazzo said. "I had so much experience working with WWE in an extra role, ... I had been on 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' actually wrestling, [and] I had then been on 'NXT' TV a ton. I just felt like, not that I earned more when I got there than I was given, but there was a respect level that I thought would carry over now that I got the job, I think. I found out real quick that it didn't matter that I had done all those things."

Purrazzo recalled being put on NXT live events when she first started and being asked to carry wrestlers' ring jackets to the back or act as door security, using a metal detector wand to make sure fans weren't bringing banned items inside. All the while, she was trying to get the point across that she was a distraction because many fans already knew who she was.

"It just rubbed people the wrong way," Purrazzo continued. "It wasn't that I didn't want to do those jobs, you know what I mean? ... I think I was little bit too vocal about the things that I thought weren't right or should be changed."