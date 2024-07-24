Swerve Strickland Shares Appreciation For AEW Opportunity

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has opened up about his love and admiration for the company, specifically being grateful for the opportunity he's had to hold its top title, as well as compete in the ring with some of the best wrestlers in the world. Having said that, Strickland also spoke about having to bet on himself, and on the "Chase McCabe & Big Joe Show" he shared that taking risks and striving to stay true to himself is the reason he's been successful today.

"For me, going for the top prize doesn't come without taking bigger risks. I appreciate being given the opportunity and the chance, and also getting the platform to truly be expressive and creative at the same time ... Being able to go out there and perform with a Will Ospreay, Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher, The Elite. Facing off with Brian Cage, Christian, Samoa Joe. These guys are legends and future legends. Being able to do all that but still be me and keep my core of who I truly am and do it the way I want to do it."

Strickland continued by thanking AEW for the countless opportunities he's been given to prove to the audience why he's deserving of the position he's in as AEW World Champion, while also stating he'll always have a high level of respect for the promotion.

