Bully Ray Assesses Swerve Strickland's AEW Title Run, Presentation

As the AEW World Championship reign of Swerve Strickland continues, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has raised some questions about the booking of his run. Most recently, Strickland cut a promo on "AEW Dynamite," specifically directed at the upcoming Blood & Guts match, as well as his title defense against the winner of the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Bryan Danielson. According to Ray, Strickland's address to Danielson seemed similar to that of shoulder shrug.

"Something just doesn't feel right to me [with Strickland's run as champion]," Ray said on "Busted Open After Dark." "And I don't think Swerve was able to connect with the crowd tonight. I don't think there was anything relatable between those Calgary fans and Swerve Strickland tonight. Swerve kind of blew off the fact that Danielson won and [said something like], 'Oh yeah, Danielson won. Yeah, I'll face him, and yeah, that's all fine and good.' I didn't like the positioning of him on the show, and I'm just not quite sure that they have presented him correctly."

Strickland's title defense against Danielson will take place at the AEW All In pay-per-view on August 25. More imminently, Strickland will lead Team AEW in the fourth annual Blood & Guts match scheduled for the July 24 episode of "Dynamite." As of now, Strickland's team consists of him, Mark Briscoe, and three teammates yet to be determined. In opposition to Team AEW will be The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson), TNT Champion Jack Perry, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, and the recently returned "Hangman" Adam Page – together known as The Elite.

