Why Former WWE Star AJ Francis Finds Edit To Joe Hendry Footage 'Hilarious'

The partnership between TNA and "WWE NXT" means that plenty of former WWE stars are much closer to a WWE return than they'd originally assumed, as is the case with The Rascalz's Zachary Wentz, who made his "NXT" return weeks ago and now finds himself embroiled in the NXT Tag Team Championship scene. However, some TNA stars aren't quite getting the "NXT" face-time of the Joe Hendrys and Zachary Wentzes of the world.

"The Edit Is Hilarious," former WWE star AJ Francis tweeted, captioning a screengrab of a recent Hendry hype video that played on "NXT." The pics note that Francis was seemingly edited out of a recent Hendry concert, which took place while the two wrestlers were feuding. Hendry has been a central figure on "NXT" as of late, after he received an outsized reaction from the WWE Performance Center crowd during his debut some weeks ago.

Hendry and Wentz aren't the only TNA stars to appear in "NXT," as former X-Division Champion Frankie Kazarian, as well as TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace have also had prominent spots on the developmental program, with Grace even earning a shot at the NXT Women's Championship in June.

Francis isn't the only former WWE star currently in TNA, as former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth was recently crowned the TNA World Champion at Slammiversary 2024. Nemeth was released from WWE in September. As it stands, Wentz and Kazarian are the only two formerly contracted WWE stars to essentially return to WWE programming through the partnership.