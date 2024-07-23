Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth Opens Up About TNA World Title Win
TNA star Nic Nemeth has detailed his recent TNA World Championship win and why it was special for him.
Nemeth won the world title at last weekend's Slammiversary show, winning a six-way elimination match, and he called it a special moment during his recent appearance on "Busted Open."
"Really special thing. First and foremost, if I wasn't good or lost a step or something, I'd be the first one to say so," he began. "I really, really appreciate — AEW has got an awesome roster, WWE has got an awesome roster — I really, really just was fond and enamored with the TNA roster because there is so many different people — half the people I hadn't seen before, didn't know their names — and we're all on the same team, working for a goal to make it a bigger and better name for TNA."
He added that he didn't demand a world title run before joining TNA. Nemeth emphasized that his goal is to help the company grow, bring more eyes to their shows, and make everyone in the promotion more money while growing their stature.
"At the moment, I'm lucky to be at the top of that, and make everybody in the world know that TNA is an awesome brand, awesome show, and I'm legit sticking my neck out to go, 'Hey, I'm vouching for these guys,' hopefully it brings one or two or a million more eyes."
Nemeth added that after his WWE exit, he wondered if he could be successful elsewhere after almost two decades with the promotion.
Nemeth says Slammiversary win was special
WWE legend Mark Henry, who was also on the podcast, praised Nic Nemeth's incredible in-ring ability and the trust various promotions have put in him since his WWE exit, and asked him if he's happy with his current run. The new TNA World Champion was pleased with how his career is panning out and spoke about the creative freedom that he has now.
"I feel fricking fantastic. I think there's a thing where — it's not always the case — but in this case, there's a little bit of more artistic freedom with some pieces backstage, with the way the character goes, and it works for me in this company, but it doesn't always work for everybody else. It's so amazing to me," said Nemeth.
He once again asserted why his title win at Slammiversary is special, while also detailing what he aims to do as the world champion.
"Someone like me, going 20 years exactly, and so few things light up my eyes and go, 'Dammit, this is special. How can I run with this and make this a monumental thing?'" Nemeth said passionately. "I will do what I have always done: Make the absolute most of it. I'm lucky to have this position, I'm going to spearhead it and lead the way to an amazing roster that I'm so proud of."
Aside from being the TNA World Champion, the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion currently holds the WSW World Heavyweight Championship and the AAA Mega Championship.