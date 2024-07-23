Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth Opens Up About TNA World Title Win

TNA star Nic Nemeth has detailed his recent TNA World Championship win and why it was special for him.

Nemeth won the world title at last weekend's Slammiversary show, winning a six-way elimination match, and he called it a special moment during his recent appearance on "Busted Open."

Advertisement

"Really special thing. First and foremost, if I wasn't good or lost a step or something, I'd be the first one to say so," he began. "I really, really appreciate — AEW has got an awesome roster, WWE has got an awesome roster — I really, really just was fond and enamored with the TNA roster because there is so many different people — half the people I hadn't seen before, didn't know their names — and we're all on the same team, working for a goal to make it a bigger and better name for TNA."

He added that he didn't demand a world title run before joining TNA. Nemeth emphasized that his goal is to help the company grow, bring more eyes to their shows, and make everyone in the promotion more money while growing their stature.

Advertisement

"At the moment, I'm lucky to be at the top of that, and make everybody in the world know that TNA is an awesome brand, awesome show, and I'm legit sticking my neck out to go, 'Hey, I'm vouching for these guys,' hopefully it brings one or two or a million more eyes."

Nemeth added that after his WWE exit, he wondered if he could be successful elsewhere after almost two decades with the promotion.