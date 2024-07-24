AEW's Darby Allin On 'Plan B' In Case Martha Hart Didn't Approve Entrance From Rafters

Darby Allin announced himself as the final member of Team AEW for the annual Blood and Guts match in style on the 250th edition of "AEW Dynamite," as he descended from the rafters to fight off The Elite. An obvious tribute to his mentor and former tag team partner Sting, Allin's arrival capped off the latest in a long line of endings to "Dynamite" that have the wrestling world buzzing. Appearing on "Battleground Podcast," Allin revealed what would have happened if AEW President Tony Khan didn't get the approval of Martha Hart, widow of the late Owen Hart, who lost his life in 1999 in an accident that would have seen him being lowered from the ceiling in a similar manner.

"Plan B was coming back out with the flamethrower, torching a fool. But no, I was sitting right by Tony, and she walked up right before she was going to go out, when she presented Danielson with the trophy for the Owen Hart Foundation, and then Tony's like, 'Hey, we were thinking of Darby coming down from the ceiling.' She's like, 'First of all, I love your work, Darby, and I trust AEW with everything, all the precautions,' Because we've got a great team. So it seemed like there was no hesitation on her part. It was cool because I was right there and just talked to her, and she knows how everybody goes about things. So much safety went into that. We don't mess around."

Khan also sought Hart's approval when Sting performed the stunt on his final "Dynamite" in February, as he felt like it would be a great moment to see Sting perform the famous stunt one more time.

