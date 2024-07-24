Mark Henry Shares Disappointment With Things Biography: WWE Legends Episode Omitted

The "Biography: WWE Legends" ongoing series has focused on many of the biggest names and time periods in the promotion's history, and earlier this month, the episode "ECW Birth of Hardcore" looked back at the promotion once helmed by Paul Heyman. However, according to Mark Henry in a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," the episode failed to showcase his and other major star's appearances and contributions to ECW.

Advertisement

"It was important because that's when I really started working the main event at that point," Henry recalled. As the veteran noted, this was the period where WWE reinvented ECW as a third brand. Henry was prominently featured on the brand at this time and even became the ECW Champion, as well as facing some of the biggest stars at the time. "Right before that and during that, you know, me and Kane, me and Show, me and Taker, me and Benoit – like, the list goes on." On top of the aforementioned names, Henry also faced Ric Flair, and looking back at this run, he described it as "wrestling the elite of the elite."

Henry was far happier with the "WWE Legends" episode that was centered around his career. The veteran praised the episode for the way they handled his career, and claimed that he was impressed by the final product. He even recalled his life outside of wrestling at the time and how hard he worked to solidify his career.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.