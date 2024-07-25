WWE NXT Ratings Report - 7/23/2024

"WWE NXT" looked to continue its run of momentum they have had over the summer with the July 23 episode that aired on the USA Network. With the brand being aided by the blossoming relationship with TNA Wrestling, as well as preparations being made for the two-week Great American Bash special that begins on July 30, how many people tuned in to see everything unfold?

According to Wrestlenomics, the July 23 episode averaged a total of 633,000 viewers, marking another small increase on the previous week, with the July 16 show averaging 610,000 viewers. While not the average is not as big as the one earned on the first show that aired after the Heatwave Premium Live Event, 633,000 viewers keeps "NXT" 5% above the four trailing weeks. However, this number is down from the same set of periods in 2023, down 7% from the same month, and down 16% from the same quarter.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, "NXT" did take slight dip, earning a 0.19 number which is down from the 0.20 number earned on July 16. However, the 244,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo lands just above the boundary to round the number up to a 0.19, meaning that the show was in danger of having an even lower number for this week. Despite this, there are more people in that age range watching "NXT" than there were this time last year as the demo remains the same as it did for July 2023, but up 5% from the same quarter in 2023.

"NXT" will be airing on SyFy for the next two weeks due to the USA Network's coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games, but given the matches announced for next week's Great American Bash special, the show will be fighting to keep their viewers from going elsewhere.