Rikishi Explains Why He Wants His Wrestling Students To Sign With WWE Over AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who has trained several budding wrestlers at his KnokXPro wrestling school, has explained why he would prefer his students sign with WWE instead of AEW.

Speaking on his "Off The Top" podcast, Rikishi stated how the experience of being able to work for the largest wrestling company in the world is more than just inside the ropes.

"I've always wanted you kids to go to WWE. WWE is our home, we have a good relationship with the WWE and it's always going to be there. I don't care what new company comes up, another new company comes up, two, three years from now, WWE will never ever go anywhere," said the veteran star. "So at the end of the day when we get these extras, when they request for extras, I love to take some of you kids there so you've experienced that, to where you go and you let them see how everything works behind the scenes."

The former Intercontinental Champion, who has taught for over 15 years, has helped develop current stars such as Miro in AEW, and his sons, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, as well as many others. The WWE Hall of Famer also expressed his appreciation for Miro as the AEW star continues to return to KnokXPro to help train new wrestlers and is heavily involved in passing on what he learned from Rikishi to others.

