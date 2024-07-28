WWE Hall Of Famer Tully Blanchard Looks Back On Car Accident That Sidelined Magnum TA

On the evening of October 14, 1986, Magnum TA's life changed forever after he suffered a devastating car accident that ended one of the most promising careers at the time.

During a recent episode of "Tully Vision," Tully Blanchard looked back at the career of his old rival and recalled how the news was first broken to him. "I don't remember who called me, but it was early in the morning, and I know that we needed to be very careful," Tully recalled.

The veteran likely had to be careful due to how seriously Kayfabe was still taken at the time, and how he, as a heel, wasn't meant to be seen with a babyface like Magnum. Blanchard also recalled the state Magnum was in when he eventually visited him in the hospital.

"Went to see Terry [Magnum TA] in the hospital and he was on a table that was rotating so that his circulation and respiratory things could stay going," remembered Blanchard. He stated that it was a tragic time for the industry, especially Jim Crockett Promotions. "Business-wise he was figured in right at the top and he was a tremendous performer. And it was just ripped out, and it was a big hole in the talent on the babyface side."

Magnum was later featured in a final wrestling angle sometime after regaining the ability to walk, which Blanchard said was a special moment for the star and his fans. "The first time Terry was able to walk to the ringside in crutches -– and I think being in Dusty's corner, maybe a year, a year and a half later, was just a tremendous thing for the wrestling fans and for Terry and for everybody."

