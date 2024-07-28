WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Looks Back On Times He Dressed Up As Kane

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker dressed up as his younger brother Kane on two different occasions during his career, and he has now opened up about his experiences trying to portray "The Big Red Machine."

Advertisement

"The Phenom" first had a match as Kane against Mankind and then engaged in a brawl with Triple H the following year. Speaking on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer went into detail about not being certain if he could pull off Kane's character while also being afraid that everyone would realize it was a fake version of "The Devil's Favorite Demon" because of the weight difference.

"I don't know whose idea it was but it was genius," declared The Undertaker. "And it was just funny because you think you know you're with these people all the time and then when you have to emulate them to their mannerisms and everything, it does become kind of pressure-filled to sell it without being tipped off. When we did that, I think Kane was probably like 25 pounds heavier than I was, so I was like, 'Oh, man, I'm going to look like anorexic Kane in this suit.' But both times it came off without a hitch, nobody had a clue, and just one of those iconic moments."

Advertisement

The Undertaker thought the idea to disguise himself as Kane was creative and looks back fondly on Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler flipping out on commentary when he eventually ripped off the mask and revealed that it was him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.