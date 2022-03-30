The Undertaker recently spoke with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling about the different storylines he had throughout his illustrious career.

The Deadman names several wrestlers he worked memorable angles with, admitting over a career as long as his, you get a lot of good ones.

“Wow, obviously a lot of people will think of Mick Foley, which is high up on the list. Obviously, Kane, probably the greatest story ever told in wrestling. I also enjoyed my rivalries with Shawn Michaels, Triple H. Over the course of a 30 plus year career, you have a lot of interesting storylines and people that you get to compete against.”

Ultimately, The Undertaker settled on his storyline with Kane being the greatest of his career. The two men worked together a lot throughout his time in the business. They were enemies and partners, and the sibling aspect is what Undertaker believes fans clicked with.

“But I am going to say probably the battles with Kane, I think. It was just, I think a storyline that people, whether you were a wrestling fan or you weren’t, you understood just because of sibling rivalries. And I think people identified with that,” he said. “And Kane was always such a physically dominant athlete, that he always brought the best out of me. So I am going to go with the Brothers Of Destruction.”

The Undertaker also spoke about the future of the business and the talent today. He believes they’re pushing the envelope when it comes to what they can do inside the ring.

“Athletes are athletes, but what separates whether you are a sports entertainer or you are a star is that ability to connect with your audience. NXT is a great vehicle to get these guys jump-started,” he believes. “But you’re right, they are continuing to push the envelope of what they can do athletically and physically. It is actually quite amazing because it’s like a video game in real life.”

