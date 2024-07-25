AEW Dynamite - 7/24/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

AEW Blood & Guts has a reputation for being a decent to good match every year, and this one was no different than the rest.

Prior to tonight, AEW had already put out three Blood & Guts matches. With even that many already under the company's belt, it can be hard to keep the specialty match still feeling fresh and unique. Still, Team AEW and Team Elite managed to create several new spots in the match whether that be "Hangman" Adam Page handcuffing Swerve Strickland to the outside of the cage prior to him entering it, Anthony Bowens falling off the side of a cage through a pile of tables, Darby Allin landing a Coffin Drop off the top of the inside of the cage, or Matthew Jackson surrendering to prevent Darby Allin from engulfing Jack Perry in flames.

While all that stuff made the match gripping, the thing that made this particular Blood & Guts stand out perhaps more than any other one thus far was the fact that it still told stories and contributed to the build of future storylines especially heading into All In. Nothing was forgotten about, between Matthew being the one to quit, having Allin, The Acclaimed, and Strickland arguing before the match, and Page having to be told he was taking his beat down of Strickland on the outside too far before the two encounter one another once more in the ring. It's the perfect set-up for what's to come and made it feel like there was a reason for everyone who competed in the match to be chosen.

Written by Olivia Quinlan

