WWE's The Undertaker Says This Ministry Member Would Be An Asset To A Writing Team

Several wrestlers have transitioned into the role of a writer or booker given their level of hands-on experience in the ring, and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker believes one of his good friends could fit into such a role as well.

During a recent edition of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, "The Phenom" looked back on the episode where he was joined by former member of The Ministry stable Mideon. He thinks that the former WWE star's quirky take on things could be useful on a wrestling writing team.

"He's kind of out there you know?" Taker said. "If he could curb, and make it maybe a little more mainstream, his thought process, I think he would be a great addition to the writing crew somewhere."

Mideon gave a glimpse of the stars that he would likely favor if he was a part of the WWE writing as he revealed in a recent interview that he likes Liv Morgan, GUNTHER, and Jade Cargill, all of whom he cited as some of his favorite stars from the current generation. However, he also went on to say that he wasn't a big fan of the lack of camaraderie as he claimed that when he was backstage at the 2020 Survivor Series event, not a lot of people were talking to each other and some preferred to keep to themselves, something that wasn't the case when Mideon was part of the WWE locker room during the famed Attitude Era.

