WWE Attitude Era Star Mideon Weighs In On The Current Product

Following WrestleMania 40, WWE officially ushered in a new era led by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. On a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," former WWE Tag Team Champion Mideon weighed in on the company's current product and some of its key stars, such as WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan and the recently debuted Jade Cargill.

"Of course, my favorite wrestler is Liv [Morgan]," Mideon said. "I just think she's amazing. I love her like a little sister. GUNTHER and Drew are my two favorite [men]. With Hunter running everything, the storylines are getting better. [Jade] Cargill just needs to listen a little bit more. She looks like a million bucks, but I don't want to see her turn into like a [Ultimate] Warrior kind of thing."

Regarding WWE's backstage environment, Mideon noted that he'd like to see an elevated sense of fellowship, similar to that of the Attitude Era. During his return to WWE at the 2020 Survivor Series premium live event, Mideon noticed that many of the active roster members seemed to isolate themselves in their travel buses, causing conversation to be relatively faint.

"It was like the best times [in the Attitude Era] where we would get to the building, you go to the locker room, [play] dominoes, or f***ing around or whatever. I got there [at Survivor Series], and everybody's in their buses and nobody's really talking. I don't like that because the camaraderie was a really big thing, especially for us," Mideon said.

