Former WWE Star Mideon Wants To Manage This Member Of The Women's Roster

Since retiring from professional wrestling, Mideon has dedicated much of his time to the culinary and writing industries. Under the latter umbrella, Mideon has penned screenplays and contributed notable storyline ideas to a handful of WWE's top talents. On a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," the former WWE Tag Team Champion revealed his interest in crossing back over into wrestling even further, specifically by managing the current WWE Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan.

"I can leave and go anywhere you want me to go and do whatever you want," Mideon said. "If you want [writing] samples, ask me, and please don't use them. What I want to do is write and manage [for WWE]. I want to manage Liv [Morgan]. I think right now with the revenge tour, she's phenomenal. There's always been the little manager and the [tall client]. This is the big guy with a little girl ... With every time they've changed what she's doing, I have rewritten for that."

In what started out as a plan to enact revenge on Rhea Ripley has since transformed into a romantic pursuit of sorts for Liv Morgan. After putting Ripley on the shelf with an injury, and later claiming the prized WWE Women's World Championship, Morgan now finds herself circling Ripley's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio. Most recently, Mysterio served as a distraction to Zelina Vega, who challenged Morgan for the title on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." This distraction from Mysterio proved to be quite pivotal, as it allowed Morgan to nail Vega with an Oblivion for the win.

Last year, Mideon pitched the idea (via "Oh You Didn't Know") of reshaping Morgan's character into one with more "supernatural" elements, similar to those exhibited in the "Mandy" film starring Nicholas Cage.

