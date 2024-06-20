WWE Star Liv Morgan Wants Dominik Mysterio To Know She's Thinking About Him

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan continues to chase The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in hopes of starting a romantic relationship with him to further seek revenge on Rhea Ripley, and in doing so has taken to social media to send a message to the former NXT North American Champion. On Wednesday night, Morgan posted three photos on X, two of which were pictures of herself wearing Mysterio's "Dirty Dom" t-shirt, while also attaching another photo of her Women's World Championship. "Thinking of u @DomMysterio35"

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Morgan ran down to ringside for the Money in the Bank qualifying match between IYO SKY, Zelina Vega and Kiana James wearing Mysterio's cow print vest, distracting Vega and costing her the opportunity to compete for the briefcase. Mysterio had been searching for his vest earlier in the night, and confronted Morgan later in the show backstage, with her requesting that "Dirty Dom" take the jacket off of her. However, as Mysterio gave in to Morgan's mind games and began to retrieve his vest, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest noticed the two in the hallway, told Mysterio to return to The Judgment Day's clubhouse, and asked Morgan to leave him alone.

Week-to-week Morgan continues to tempt Mysterio on both TV and social media, however even though "Dirty Dom" has remained loyal to Ripley and The Judgment Day thus far, Finn Balor may fall on the other side of the spectrum after secretly taking the hotel room key that Morgan left for Mysterio on last week's "Raw" broadcast.