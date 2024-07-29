Tully Blanchard Recalls The Formation Of WWE Hall Of Fame Stable The Four Horsemen

Former WCW and AEW star Tully Blanchard has had a storied career with many different accolades, but he's perhaps best known as one of the founding members of the Four Horsemen. Speaking on his podcast, "TullyVision," Blanchard looked back on the origins of the group, which first formed featuring Ric Flair, Ole Anderson, Arn Anderson, and Blanchard.

"We had a feud going on, Dusty [Rhodes] and I," Blanchard said. "We started having some eight-man tag matches."

Blanchard explained that the other three members of the group had a previous affiliation, as Ole and Arn were meant to be brothers with Flair as their cousin. Flair turned on Rhodes during a Jim Crockett Promotions taping, and with a common enemy in place, the group coalesced shortly after.

"The feud went on and on until we got to a point where we felt we had to do something pretty dastardly," Blanchard continued. "40 years later we're still talking about the feud and everything, and it certainly [was] good for all our careers."

The dastardly event that Blanchard referenced took place in 1986, with the members of the Four Horsemen cornering Rhodes in a parking lot and savagely attacking the wrestler. That angle was the focus of the podcast episode, with Blanchard revealing that the segment made everyone involved a lot of money.

In the past, Jim Crockett Jr. recalled having a conversation with Blanchard, convincing him to travel to the promotion and join the faction aligned against Rhodes. The Four Horsemen affiliation would lead to Blanchard and Arn Anderson forming a tag team known as the Brain Busters, and together they would become one of the most influential and successful duos of the era.