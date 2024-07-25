Tommy Dreamer Highlights Single Aspect Of Zelina Vega's WWE Raw Performance

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has commented on Zelina Vega's performance against Zoey Stark this past Monday on "WWE Raw," also stating how he thinks she has potential to be the female version of Rey Mysterio. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer referred back to Vega's match with Rhea Ripley at Backlash last year as one of her best outings in the ring, and believes WWE should give her more opportunities to shine due to delivering on most matches that she's in.

Advertisement

"I enjoyed her match on 'Raw,' I like with how she sold her arm, she kind of was wrestling one-armed, even hitting that finish looked difficult. I enjoyed seeing her get a victory ... I thought she had a breakthrough performance against Rhea in Puerto Rico, and that just didn't show the world that she's the hometown favorite, that's to show the world that this girl has it ... she could be a female version of Rey Mysterio, the ultimate underdog, Rey though has won every title, she has not ... every time you hand the girl the ball, she delivers for you so why not hand somebody the ball."

Dreamer continued by expressing how he thought Vega was an MVP during the pandemic alongside Andrade, while also stating that he'd love to see her be Women's World Champion someday.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.