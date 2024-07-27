CM Punk Addresses A Possible WWE Return For His Wife AJ Lee

CM Punk addressed whether his wife AJ Lee could also return to WWE. The former Divas Champion retired from in-ring competition in 2015 with spinal issues, only returning to the sport as an executive producer for WOW between 2021 and 2023, but there have been calls for her to make a comeback for years — intensified with her husband's surprise return at Survivor Series last year.

"I'm the wrong guy to ask those questions about," Punk told "Ringside Collectibles" when the topic was broached. "I know there's a lot out there about that. But I'm certainly not pushing her to do anything, I think she knows that there's options, I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different." Punk continued to say that should that discussion ultimately be held, it would be between her and the appropriate parties and not one he would want to be part of. Although he admitted with a laugh, "Selfishly, yes. I would love to make out with my wife on television again."

Outside of wrestling, Lee has carved out a career as a writer. Her newest project, "Day of the Dead Girl," is due to release in October. Meanwhile, Punk announced last week during "WWE Raw" that he had been cleared to return from torn triceps sustained during the Royal Rumble in January. He is looking to settle his differences with Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, although they may not be straightforward with Seth Rollins in place as special guest referee.

