Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Re-Branding ROH Programming Under AEW Umbrella

ROH's annual Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view took place on July 26, leaving fans extremely satisfied with what they saw, as many are already praising the show for its quality wrestling and memorable moments. However, since Tony Khan purchased the promotion in 2022, there has been a notion that Khan doesn't put as much effort or care into ROH as many would like, especially considering how influential the company was during its 2000s boom period.

During the Death Before Dishonor media scrum, Khan noted that ROH could potentially benefit from being re-branded in order to have more association with AEW, considering that AEW is much more recognizable in 2024. "It's really interesting what the promotion has grown into, but I'm really proud of it," Khan said. "I think ROH holds an important place. I recognize that AEW is at the very top of pro wrestling. The ROH brand could frankly benefit from even more association. I don't think it's out of the question to say or sacrilegious to say. I think it would only help grow the ROH brand if I were to license it or sublicense it if it were "AEW ROH." I don't think that's a crazy thing or sacrilegious or bad. I think it would be good for everybody. People would see more of the connectivity that exists between promotions and what we're going for."

Khan also noted that if "AEW ROH" became a reality, it would likely give ROH more of a chance to be broadcast on Warner Bros. Discovery platforms, especially given that Khan is still in negotiations with WBD regarding AEW's new media rights deal. ROH currently streams on the HonorClub subscription service, and is usually treated as a separate entity away from AEW.

