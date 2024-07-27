Photos: TNA's Joe Hendry Makes Surprise Appearance At WWE NXT House Show

Davenport, Florida must have said his name, because Joe Hendry appeared during Friday night's "WWE NXT" house show. The TNA star has been making appearances on the brand as part of the working relationship between WWE and TNA as of late, debuting as a surprise entrant in a battle royal before returning to back the babyfaces within the NXT Championship picture. His latest appearance came during Friday's live event, teaming with Je'von Evans and Shiloh Hill in defeat to Gallus. "NXTNA," Hendry posted via X following the appearance, with fans also posting photos of it on the platform.

#NXTDavenport @m_coffey90 lets HIS name slip, and to everyone's great surprise, @joehendry appears to make this an even fight! pic.twitter.com/XAGDgrOp0A — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) July 27, 2024

Sharing his time between "NXT" and TNA, along with several recent indie appearances, Hendry is immensely popular among fans with his contagious personality and similarly contagious entrance theme, "I Believe in Joe Hendry," making significant movement in the music charts. He's coming off a performance in the main event of TNA Slammiversary last weekend that saw him lose out on the TNA World Championship. Nic Nemeth won that bout, outlasting Hendry, defending champion Moose, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, and Steve Maclin, to become the new titleholder.

Hendry was victorious alongside Trick Williams during his last match on "NXT" TV, defeating new NXT Champion Ethan Page and his partner Shawn Spears in the main event of that show. Hendry's appearance had been teased moments after Page had won the title at Heatwave, with the program cutting to a picture of him before signing off.