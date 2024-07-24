Video: WWE Shares Package For Regular NXT Guest, TNA Star Joe Hendry

So far, the summer of 2024 has been all about TNA's Joe Hendry, largely for what he's been doing outside of TNA's domain. Though Hendry did compete for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship at Slammiversary this past weekend, where he failed to win the title, more people have been keeping track of Hendry's exploits in WWE's "NXT," where he has captivated fans with his theme song and charisma.

Though Hendry wasn't present on last night's "NXT," that didn't stop him from stealing the spotlight again, as WWE aired a three minute video on Hendry. The video featured footage of Hendry's highlights in "NXT" so far, fan reactions to his appearances, and clips from the music video of his hit single "I Believe In Joe Hendry," while the TNA star detailed his rise as both a wrestler and as a musician.

Interestingly, one of the least featured elements of the video were highlights of Hendry's TNA tenure, with a little less than ten seconds of TNA footage being shown. The footage that was shown did lead into an important announcement from Hendry, who revealed that he would be in Orlando, Florida next week to perform one of his "world famous concerts" at NXT's upcoming Great American Bash event.

That last announcement didn't sit too well with "NXT" stable Gallus, who have been annoyed with Hendry ever since he began appearing on "NXT." While walking through the "NXT" parking lot, Gallus threatened Hendry with violence next week, with Joe Coffey even going as far to challenge him to a match. The trio then discovered flyers for Hendry's concert on several cars, leaving Coffey even more irate.